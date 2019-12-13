First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moves in today

The bigger threat for our Friday afternoon and evening is the persistent moderate to heavy rainfall that could lead to minor street flooding. This rain will linger into Saturday morning as a few scattered showers are possible early. It won’t be quite as cool either, with lows in the mid 50s. The rest of the day will be drier for most of us with highs back in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be nice with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.