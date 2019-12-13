First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moves in today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day: It's going to be a wet Friday morning commute for many of us across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Not only will it be damp, but it is cool out there with temperatures in the lower 40s inland and 50s along the coastline.
You’ll want to bring your rain gear with you as you head out the door, we will need it for most of the day! Showers increase this morning through the evening. Temperatures won’t climb much, highs will only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s under a layer of clouds.
Tybee Tides: 8.9' 8:29AM | 0.3' 3:07PM | 7.4' 8:52PM
The chance for an embedded thunderstorm or two increases in the afternoon into the evening as a warm front lifts to the north. Although the threat is low, there is a slight chance for a storm to produce brief damaging wind.
The bigger threat for our Friday afternoon and evening is the persistent moderate to heavy rainfall that could lead to minor street flooding. This rain will linger into Saturday morning as a few scattered showers are possible early. It won’t be quite as cool either, with lows in the mid 50s. The rest of the day will be drier for most of us with highs back in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be nice with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
We’ll start the work week off above average with highs in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. A cold front moves in on Tuesday, bringing with it a chance for showers. Temperatures fall into Wednesday with highs only in the mid 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. We will then see morning lows back in the mid 30s Thursday morning.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
