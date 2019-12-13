First Alert Weather Day: Storms possible Friday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday has been dreary and damp, but we will see a slight warm up this afternoon. A warm front will lift north, bumping up our temperatures into the 50s.
Scattered showers continue this afternoon into the evening, but there won’t be as much coverage as this morning. Temperatures hold in the 40s and 50s this evening, so dress warm and stay dry if you have plans!
Tybee Tides: 0.7' 3:12PM | 7.2' 8:43PM | 0.2' 3:20AM
Another band of showers and thunderstorms will move in overnight, before sunrise. There is a chance marginal risk for damaging wind gusts of 40 – 60 miles per hour along with a low-end tornado risk.
These showers will linger along the coast at daybreak, followed by much nicer weather in the afternoon along with highs in the 60s. The rest of the day will be drier for most of us with highs back in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday will be nice with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll start the work week off above average with highs in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. A cold front moves in on Tuesday, bringing with it a chance for showers. Temperatures fall into Wednesday with highs only in the mid 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. We will then see morning lows back in the mid 30s Thursday morning.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
