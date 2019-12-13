Former public employee accused of stealing money from McIntosh Co.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former public employee has been indicted on charges of stealing money from McIntosh County.
Dorothy Ryals faces two felonies. She used to work for McIntosh County, collecting money.
The indictment shows she was indicted on Dec. 5, for two counts of theft. The first count, theft by conversion. The document says between July 2016 and Aug. 2017, Ryals took nearly $50,000 paid to the county and, “knowingly covert said funds to her own use.”
The indictment states the money was taken from payments to the Water Department and other fees to the county’s board of commissioners, such as golf carts and business licenses.
On the second count, theft by taking, also a felony. The document states Ryals took the money of the county’s with, “the intention of depriving said owner of said property.”
The indictment comes after Ryals’s arrest in Apr. 2018. Both the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office and GBI were involved in the investigation.
According to the arrest report, the county manager initiated an investigation on Aug. 25, 2017, after determining there was a shortage of funds.
The report states a forensic accountant was being called in to assist in the matter to determine the reason and cause behind the shortage.
Ryals resigned from the county after the investigation. She was released on an $11,000 bond last year.
The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office says this is still an open investigation. They have other witnesses to interview and there could possibly be additional charges.
