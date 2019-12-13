Former Richmond Hill police officer sentenced to 10 years for enticing minors

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A former police officer from Richmond Hill will spend 10 years in prison for enticing minors.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jeffrey Allmond, Jr. lured two teenage girls from Fort Stewart to meet him for sex.
A jury found him guilty back in June. Evidence presented during the trial showed that he met two teen girls on Tinder and started a relationship with them. He was fired from the Richmond Hill Police Department after the original charges were filed.
Allmond will also have to serve 10 years under supervised release.
