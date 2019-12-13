Greenbriar’s Gift Wrap Center is open in the mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For many, finding the right gift is only half the battle of the holiday season.
Wrapping those presents can also present a whole other challenge. Annette Mitchell and Margaret Ann Pearson, both long-time volunteers at the Greenbriar Children’s Center, stopped by Morning Break to show us how to wrap gifts faster and make those wrapped gifts look better.
If you would prefer to skip the wrapping all together, the Greenbriar Children’s Center is providing gift wrapping services in return for donations. Those donations will support the center. The gift wrap center is open in the Oglethorpe Mall through Christmas Eve. Click here for hours, which vary by the day and week.
