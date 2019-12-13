Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MEDICAID WORK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC given federal OK to make some Medicaid recipients work
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has been given permission from the federal government to require some Medicaid recipients to work to maintain their health insurance. Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday announced able-bodied Medicaid recipients would have to work, volunteer or take job training classes for 80 hours a month to stay in the program. South Carolina is the 10th state granted a waiver, although judges have stopped the requirement in three other states. South Carolina has about 1 million people on the federal health care program, but about 80% of them are disabled, children or senior citizens who are exempt from the requirements.
DAM DEMOLITION-LAWSUIT
Georgia city joins SC in fighting dam demolition project
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city is joining South Carolina's fight to block a federal plan for demolishing the New Savannah Lock and Dam. The city of Augusta has filed papers in federal court to become part of South Carolina's lawsuit to block a proposal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The federal agency wants to demolish the existing dam and construct a passage that would make it easier for sturgeon and other migratory fish to swim up the Savannah River for spawning. The change would lower water levels around downtown Augusta, where many people oppose it.
EDUCATION OVERHAUL
Senate education bill adds 5 extra days for SC teachers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee has passed its own version of a massive education overhaul bill. The bill approved Thursday by the Senate Education Committee touches nearly every segment of education, from pre-kindergarten to the technical level. It also encompasses administration issues ranging from standardized testing to how schools are run. Senators made an important change to the House bill: They approved a provision requiring teachers to work an extra five days a year as long as lawmakers find the money to pay for it. That decision could complicate plans by other state leaders to give teachers a raise for a second straight year. The full Senate expects to debate the bill next month.
BC-US-FUNERAL HOME-DECOMPOSING BODY
Funeral home owners sentenced after decomposing body found
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The former co-owners of a South Carolina funeral home have been sentenced to a year’s probation in connection with a decomposed body that was in a locked storage room for three years. The Post and Courier reports that Lawrence Robert Meadows and Roderick Mitchell Cummings owned the now-defunct First Family Funeral Home in Spartanburg. Each was charged with desecration of human remains. Cummings pleaded guilty. Meadows pleaded no contest, which registers as a conviction. They were accused of failing to properly care for the body of 63-year-old Mary Alice Pitts Moore.
POLICE SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA
Man killed in police shootout after domestic violence call
ANDREWS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot and killed after firing on officers investigating a domestic violence call in South Carolina. The Georgetown County sheriff said no officers were hurt in the shootout Tuesday night in a neighborhood of mobile homes near Andrews. The sheriff did not release any other details. The Coroner's Office identified the man killed as 31-year-old Kreed Cornell Bateman and said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning. The names of the officers involved have not been released. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.
PROSTITUTION STING-PRO GOLFER
PGA golfer arrested in Florida prostitution sting
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A professional golfer was one of 124 people arrested in Florida in a prostitution and human-trafficking sting. Tommy “Two Gloves" Gainey was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree misdemeanor solicitation. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Gainey was arrested in an undercover sting called “Operation Santa's Naughty List," which lasted six days. County Sheriff Grady Judd says the South Carolina native was in Florida for a charity golf event. Gainey joined the PGA tour in 2008. He's known for wearing two gloves, hence the nickname. It's unclear whether Gainey has an attorney.