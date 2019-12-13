Location choice a part of fall commencement plan at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2,200 Georgia Southern students graduating this weekend have a choice of where they receive their diploma.
The university announced a plan earlier this semester to accommodate students who wished to graduate either in Savannah or Statesboro. This came after Spring commencement included several ceremonies in both cities and plenty of criticism from graduates and their parents.
New university leaders believe this plan strikes a balance.
“This is a celebration. It’s an opportunity for me to shake their hands. And that was important to me - to shake each of the graduate’s hands. We feel like this format honors tradition but presses us forward to a future legacy,” Georgia Southern President Dr. Kyle Marrero said.
Commencement in Statesboro happens Saturday at Paulson Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.