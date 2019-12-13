3 people displaced after trailer fire on Ogeechee Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people have been displaced after a trailer caught fire on Ogeechee Road.
When fire crews arrived at the scene on Friday, there were heavy flames in the trailer.
Witnesses at the scene used fire extinguishers and a water hose to try and contain the fire until the fire department arrived, according to Chatham Fire.
No injuries have been reported. No one was home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
