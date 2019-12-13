Public ice skating returns to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Break out your skates and winter gear because it’s time to go ice skating in Savannah.
The city of Savannah is offering 22 days of a winter wonderland at the Civic Center for the annual SkateFest. It will begin on Friday, Dec. 13, with three sessions: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. The event will run through Jan. 4, 2020. Skating will be available every day except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
One skate session lasts an hour and a half and costs $8, or you can buy a Punch Pass for $40.
The city says this has become a great holiday tradition for the people of Savannah, and they are looking forward to another year of family fun and entertainment.
There are a few things you should know before heading to the event. Skating is at your own risk and there will not be lockers available.
Times for the skating change depending on the day. For more information, including skate times, click here.
