St. Andrew’s students learn lesson on giving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 70 students invaded Target Friday morning, but it was all for a good cause. St. Andrew’s 5th and 6th graders roamed the aisles shopping for toys to give away.
It wasn’t a typical day of school for St. Andrew’s 5th and 6th graders, but they did still get a lesson. This one was about earning and giving.
It was a day out of the classroom, 73 students stormed into Target with one mission in mind to shop for a child in need. But students weren’t just given the money, they had to earn it and for some that was a chore.
"So I’ve vacuumed and I’ve started cleaning my sisters room,” said Zoe Wagner, a 6th grade student at St. Andrew’s.
The 5th and 6th graders then roamed the aisles trying out toys, reaching for the best gifts, and aiming to stay on budget. For some it was easy to find the perfect gift.
“I shopped for a 0-3-year-old boy and when I was that age I loved trucks and stuff like that,” said Jack Kelley, a 5th Grade St. Andrew’s student. “So that’s what I picked for my little boy.”
Others felt the struggle of making sure kids would love what they bought. Altogether students earned nearly $1,200 to buy toys. Their teachers collected coupons to make sure they could get more bang for their buck and they were able to donate dozens of toys, filling four carts!
After buying the gifts, they hopped back on their school bus and delivered them to the Salvation Army. It was there students got a chance to see the impact their donation had on the community and families.
“It was heartwarming just to realize how many people are getting helped and that a lot of people because of Salvation Army are going to get a nicer Christmas than they would have,” said Zoe Wagner.
“It feels really good,” said Jack Kelley. “I can’t wait for them to come and I hope they have a really great Christmas also.”
While this is just one of hundreds of donations the Salvation Army has gotten this year, they say it makes a big impact.
“I hope this inspires them to make it a lifetime of giving, of caring about others,” said Major Paul Egan, Salvation Army Corps Officer. “Christmas can easily become a time of me, me, me and then for a child to come through and say I want to help somebody else is absolutely fantastic.”
Select families will be able to come to the Salvation Army to pick up their presents and shop next week.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.