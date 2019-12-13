Statesboro Police Dept. increases patrols as students leave for the holidays

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Christmas season may be a holiday for college students. But crooks seem to work overtime.
That's certainly true in college towns like Statesboro, where thousands of apartments will be empty as students go home for a few weeks.
The Statesboro Police Department said they do see a bump in burglaries and break-ins during this time because apartments and even apartment buildings are vacant. They urge students or anyone going out of town to look at their apartment like a crook would.
They urge people to take valuables - TV's, game systems, things like - take them out of town with you or take them to a friend's place who's staying in town.
They also suggest an inexpensive outlet timer to plug in a lamp so someone outside sees lights on and off at different times.
Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead urges people to communicate with roommates to know who's the last person leaving and who's the first one returning and to make sure doors are locked.
The chief says they step up patrols through some areas during the holidays when so many people are gone. But if you see something suspicious, call police.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.