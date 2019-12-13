UGA’s Blankenship wins Groza Award as nation’s best kicker

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Rodrigo Blankenship capped off his memorable Georgia Bulldog career by doing something no former Dawg had ever done.
He won the Lou Groza Award.
Hot Rod was named the winner of the 2019 Groza Award, given annually to the nation’s best kicker, at the College Football Awards Show in Atlanta.
Blankenship is UGA’s first ever Groza Award winner and the first finalist since Blair Walsh in 2009.
The Dawgs fan favorite connected on 25 of 31 field goals in 2019, and went a perfect 44-44 on PATs in 2019. His 432 career points are most all-time in Georgia history and second-most in SEC history.
Blankenship is the active FBS leader with 78 made field goals, and hasn’t missed any of 198 career PAT attempts.
In addition, the Marietta native was one of three Bulldogs named to the Walter Camp All-America first team. Graduate safety J.R. Reed, a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, and junior left tackle Andrew Thomas were selected to the First Team along with Blankenship. It’s the first time since 2002 Georgia has had three Walter Camp All-Americans.
