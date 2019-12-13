UNCG puts streak on line vs NC State

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. James Dickey, Kyrin Galloway and Malik Massey have combined to score 31 percent of UNC Greensboro's points this season and 37 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For North Carolina State, C.J. Bryce, Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems and Braxton Beverly have combined to account for 73 percent of all North Carolina State scoring, including 78 percent of the team's points over its last five games.