Cameron Walters returns home to Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -People from all over the Coastal Empire met in Richmond Hill on Saturday to honor a fallen hero.
Hundreds lined the streets at U.S. Highway 17 and Ford Avenue to watch the procession for 21-year-old Cameron Scott Walters as his body was transported from the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport to Richmond Hill Funeral Home.
“The whole street is lined with the whole community from Effingham County to Richmond Hill," said Tyler Paris, a friend of Cameron’s.
Third Class Petty Officer Walters was killed in the December 6th shooting at the naval air station Pensacola in Florida.
“So to see everyone come together for someone… It just it warms my heart,” said Tia Tuskey. "And I love to see stuff like that.
Those who lined the streets didn’t all know Cameron. But they were all there to honor the hero
“So makes me feel better knowing that a whole community can come together for someone even if they knew them or not,” said Tuskey.
Several friends that attended the procession say it’s still doesn’t feel real
“It’s a been hard to wrap my head around everything and finding out what happened last Saturday morning it was hard to believe it," said Paris. "First hearing his name that happened to him before his name was ever announced it was hard to believe.”
Those who knew Walters remember him and smile.
“Anytime he would walk into a room he was just a goofy guy," Paris says. "He would always have a goofy reaction, his expressions, he would always have jokes. Different voices he could do.”
They say he was proud when he joined the Navy
“Whenever he first told me he was going to Boot Camp, I didn’t believe him. I thought he did," Paris said. "He came up to me and said I’m leaving in two months around and I thought he was joking around that he was quitting. And he started laughing and smiling and said he was leaving for boot camp.”
“The whole community coming for a hero and just truly honoring a good friend and a hero who really needed to be recognized," says Paris. "It’s just truly an honor seeing him come through one last time. One final ride home.”
Even though the funeral isn’t until the 16th those who came out said they were grateful for the chance to honor the fallen hero.
