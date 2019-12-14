Friday’s area high school basketball scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a lot going on in high school basketball these days, especially in the Savannah area.
The SCCPSS Holiday Classic tips off next week across the Hostess City, and several area teams jumped back into region play tonight.
BOYS SCORES:
Windsor Forest 56 Benedictine 57 F
Johnson 73 Southeast Bulloch 53 F
Islands 44 Beach 48 F
Woodville-Tompkins 56 Toombs County 44
Effingham County 48 Statesboro 57
Brantley County 49 Long County 70
Vidalia 58 Bryan County 20 F
Swainsboro 68 Jeff Davis 71 F
Montgomery County 49 Savannah Country Day 63 F
Whale Branch 72 Beaufort 49 F
GIRLS SCORES:
Johnson 80 Southeast Bulloch 22 F
Islands 22 Beach 69 F
Effingham County 12 Statesboro 70 F
Savannah Christian 38 Richmond Hill 41 F
St. Vincent’s 36 New Hampstead 30 F
Groves 10 Jenkins 65 F
Vidalia 60 Bryan County 49 F
Swainsboro 26 Jeff Davis 28 F
Woodville-Tompkins 61 Toombs County 41 F
Montgomery County 46 Savannah Country Day 51 F
Hilton Head 14 May River 60 F
Whale Branch 40 Beaufort 35 F
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.