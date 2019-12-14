Ga. joins annual ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign for holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The state of Georgia is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
With millions expected to hit the highways this holiday season, agencies are working overtime to keep everyone safe.
Safety officials said drunk-driving crashes claim more than 10,000 lives nationwide each year. Georgia’s campaign will run from December 13 to January 1. Officials said all impaired drivers will be arrested.
