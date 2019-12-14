Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Devonte’ Graham scored 16 points, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 13 and the Charlotte Hornets bounced back after squandering an early 15-point lead, beating the Chicago Bulls 83-73 for their third straight win. Zach LaVine and Ryan Arcidiacono each had 12 points, Thaddeus Young and Lauri Markkanen added 10 apiece as Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — People familiar with the situation say Charlotte will be the home of a Major League Soccer expansion team. The people spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because no public announcement has been made about the team. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his media group sent out emails saying a “major announcement” will be coming Tuesday. The email states that Tepper, Charlotte mayor Vy Lyles and additional guests will be on hand for the announcement. Charlotte will be Major League Soccer's 30th team. The team could begin play as soon as 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints say former Pro Bowl linebacker Vaughan Johnson has died at age 57. Johnson played in 120 regular season games with 98 starts for the Saints from 1986 to 1993. He had 664 tackles, 12 sacks, four interceptions and five fumble recoveries. Johnson was a member of the club's vaunted “Dome Patrol” linebacker corps. He played in college at North Carolina State and began his pro career with the Jacksonville Bulls of the United State Football League before the Saints selected him in the first round of a USFL supplemental draft in 1986.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Mychal Kendricks have been ruled out for Seattle's game against the Carolina Panthers. Clowney missed a couple of days of practice this week after coming down with the flu. Clowney is also dealing with a core muscle injury that will need to be managed the rest of the season. Kendricks tried to practice to test an injured hamstring but quickly learned it wasn’t ready to go. The injury forced him to miss last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Bigelow made seven of Wofford's 19 3-pointers in scoring a career-high 28 points and the Terriers cruised past North Greenville 112-66. Bigelow, a freshman reserve who came in averaging 4.9 points per game, was 7 of 8 from the arc with the Terriers making 19 of 32 from long range for 59%. They shot 66% overall.
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Hooker had 27 points as Kennesaw State ended its season-opening eight-game losing streak, easily beating Gardner-Webb 85-61 on Friday night. Hooker hit 9 of 10 foul shots. He added seven assists and six rebounds.