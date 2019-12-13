Not finished with the rain/storms just yet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a couple of rounds of heavy rain, we’re going to get a little bit of a break before overnight rain with isolated storms. It’s been chilly again today, too. It’s only 44° in Statesboro and 50° in Savannah at 4pm, with a little warmer air for the Golden Isles in the upper 50s.
Why so cold? It’s called a “wedge”. Cold cored High pressure to the north of us is “wedged” in between the storm system to the south. Low pressure will push north through the viewing area and we’ll have a warmer weekend.
Expect light rain/mist through the rest of the evening. The risk of severe weather will be along the coast, but I encourage all of us to keep alerts turned on in the First Alert App heading to bed tonight.
During the overnight hours, there could be an organized line of strongly forced convective rains with some thunder. Rain chances will diminish from west to east around daybreak with temps most areas in the 50s nearing daybreak.
Expect warmer weather as the cold front shifts offshore, breezy but warm and the sun returns! Saturday afternoon temps will rebound into the mid 60s.
Sunday: 43/67 with 70s south of Altamaha.
Next work week starts dry and warm but another cold front with rain swings through Tuesday followed by dry weather with freezing mornings and highs in the middle 50s.
