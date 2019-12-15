Chatham Parkway Toyota hosts Toys for Tots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A car dealership on Chatham Parkway welcomed people armed with new and unwrapped toys instead of checkbooks.
Chatham Parkway Toyota hosted a Family Fun Day to benefit Toys for Tots. They took donations, hosted giveaways, and even had a few promotions.
The company says it's all about supporting the community.
General Sales Manager Harry Chaney says it’s also about meeting the high bar of support set by the community.
“It’s important to Toyota because we give back to the community because the community pours so much into the dealership," said Chaney. "So we try to be a partner with any auxiliary organization that benefits the community as a whole. So we try to make sure we’re holding up to that standard.”
