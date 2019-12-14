Foggy morning, sunny afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sky will remain clear overnight, but patchy fog is possible late tonight into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cooler Sunday morning, with lows in the upper 30s inland and low to mid 40s closer to the coast. Temperatures warm to the mid 60s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Tybee Tides: -0.3' 4:06AM | 7.9' 9:52AM | -0.9' 4:44PM
Even warmer weather arrives on Monday with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows into Tuesday only drop to about 60 degrees followed by highs once again in the mid 70s. Our next cold front arrives on Tuesday, bringing with it a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The severe threat is low, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning are possible along with brief gusty wind.
Cooler air surges in behind Tuesday’s cold front. Highs only reach the mid 50s on Wednesday and Thursday with a light inland freeze possible Thursday morning.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.