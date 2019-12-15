Long County community remembers missing woman

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Loved ones of Gail Moody gathered to remember the woman missing for a dozen years without a trace.
The annual vigil for Gail Moody had closure this year.
A man already serving life in prison for a separate murder confessed to Moody's murder earlier this year.
“I’d like to know why he did what he did," said Malanie Clark, Gail’s mother. "I’d like to know where her body is.”
Loved ones said this was the first year that they had some answers and know more about Moody’s death and they know someone is behind bars for it. They say there are still questions they want answered.
