Suspect charged for killing man on Mallery Street on St. Simons Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged with murder after a shooting outside of a business on St. Simons Island just after midnight.
According to the Glynn County Police Department, a verbal altercation transitioned to shoving inside Rafters on Mallery Street. The two men involved left the business.
Police say 27-year-old Calvin Jenkins got a firearm from his vehicle and began shooting multiple times at the victim.
According to a news release from the police department, the victim was hit twice. He ran down the street toward the intersection of Mallery and Ocean Boulevard. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jenkins was taken into custody and has been charged with murder.
