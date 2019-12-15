Teenager seriously injured in crash involving stolen vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on Collat Avenue on Sunday in Savannah.
The Savannah Police Department states that the single-vehicle crash involved a stolen 2003 GMC Envoy. The teenager injured was unrestrained in the back seat.
The driver of the vehicle, who police believe was another juvenile, fled the scene prior to officers arriving.
Police say the crash was likely caused by the driver losing control of the vehicle while going at a high rate of speed.
The driver has not been positively identified at this time.
Anyone with information on the crash should contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at (912) 525-2421.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.