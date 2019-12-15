Two killed in early morning house fire on Burke Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have died after a fire on Burke Avenue in Savannah.
The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. Firefighters arrived on scene to heavy smoke and flames coming out of the front windows of a single-story home.
According to Savannah Fire, a male resident and his girlfriend escaped on their own. They said two men were trapped inside the rear of the structure.
As crews battled the fire, one unit entered the smoke-filled structure and located the non-responsive victims. They were identified as John Flannel, Sr., 81, and Jessie Lee Mallory, 76.
The surviving male resident was displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Savannah Fire believes an improperly used extension cord could be the cause.
