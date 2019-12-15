Warmer ahead of Tuesday’s cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clear conditions continue this evening with temperatures in the 50s. Grab a light jacket if you need to make a last-minute errand run before the week starts! Fog will likely develop after midnight, lasting through the morning commute. Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 40s followed by some sunshine after the fog lifts mid-morning. Highs top out in the mid 70s.
Tybee Tides: -0.1' 4:55AM | 8.1' 10:45AM | 0.5' 5:33PM
Lows only fall near 60 degrees Tuesday morning as highs once again reach the mid 70s along the coast. A cold front will move in from the west during the afternoon and evening. There will be showers with a few embedded thunderstorms with this front. The severe threat is low, but brief gusty wind is possible along with pockets of heavy rain and a few lightning strikes.
Cooler air filters in on Wednesday, our high temperatures only reach the mid 50s. Thursday morning will be our coldest out of the next week. Lows will be near freezing inland, with mid 30s likely closer to the coast. We’ll see sunshine during the day but highs once again only reach the 50s.
We’ll see another chance for showers next weekend, but highs will be slightly warmer, in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.