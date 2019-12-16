1 arrested after large fentanyl bust

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is in custody after a drug bust in Savannah.
The Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Oaks at Brandlewood complex early Monday morning.
CNT says its team seized a large amount of fentanyl, crystal meth and crack cocaine worth around $11,000.
CNT arrested 48-year-old Fabian Notto. Notto is facing multiple felony drug charges.
An investigation into Notto began in August after CNT got word he was selling various forms of drugs throughout the Savannah-Chatham area.
