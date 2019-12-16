Bryan Co. emergency services fill empty trailer with Christmas presents

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Christmas is just a week away, and Bryan County is making sure that every child gets to open presents on Christmas Day.
Bryan County Family Connection and Bryan County emergency services has been working on their empty stocking program, which has been going on since September.
The groups collected so many toys, they’ve had to store them in a large trailer.
As toys fill up to the brim, Family Connection Director Wendy Sims says they started taking applications from families in need for their empty stocking program in October, hoping to fulfill as many children’s wishes as possible.
“We end up helping around 600 children in the county including our foster children and so we try to make sure that these children have what they want for Christmas," said Sims. "These toys help us do that.”
With the empty stocking program being one of their biggest programs of the year, Sims says it rewarding being able to make sure no child feels left out this holiday season.
“We make sure that they get a least one new outfit for Christmas, a new jacket, new socks and shoes, new pajama and undies and their wishlist items," Sims said. "So what we do is we pull from these toys, the parents give us wish list items in their applications and we try to pull from these toys and make sure that they match the child that they get.”
This is something Chief Freddy Howell says makes him proud of his men and women who go above and beyond the call of duty.
“You know, these men and women that are firefighters have a heart of gold they are here to help people and this is just another example of them helping people,” Howell said.
“It’s truly a rewarding program for me, sometimes we get bogged down in the day to day stuff and day to day life, but to make sure that these kids are getting a merry Christmas and I know that at the end of the day we try to make sure that there’s no child who wakes up without a Christmas,” Sims.
Sims says they will distribute toys on Thursday.
