CCPD searching for armed robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect who robbed the Sunoco on Skidaway Road around 10 p.m. Sunday night.
The suspect demanded money from an employee at gunpoint. Surveillance footage shows the suspect armed with a gun while wearing all black and a red bandana covering most of his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham County police at 912.652.6920 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.