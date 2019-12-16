Community pays final respects to fallen sailor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friends, family and the Coastal Empire community got the chance to pay their final respects to a fallen hero on Monday.
Ten days after Third Class Petty Officer Cameron Scott Walters was killed in the shooting at the naval air station in Pensacola Florida, he was finally laid to rest.
“Getting used to life without Cameron is going to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” said one of Walter’s friends who spoke at the funeral.
Those who knew Cameron best, mourning the loss of a man who can’t be replaced.
But as hundreds packed Compassion Christian Church to say goodbye, the feeling wasn’t of loss, but of gratitude for what Cameron left them with.
“Cameron was a bright light to anyone who knew him,” said one man.
“He lived life and loved life to the fullest,” said another.
An example to those who barely knew him like Hunter Cooper who knew Walters through his brother.
“Everyone who met him could obviously feel how good of a person he was," Cooper said.
And to those who didn’t know him at all like Jimmy Charles.
“A young caring guy, he obviously touched a lot of lives, he obviously inspired a lot of people."
People, like Greg Ernest, who now hope to remind those who are hurting, they’re not alone.
“They lost their loved one, but they don’t mourn alone. We grieve with them, we mourn with them, they’re in our thoughts and prayers and we’re here as one community family to support them.”
Cameron’s fellow sailors escort him to his final resting place.
Although for Cameron, rest was never part of the plan.
Instead, he will again protect those he loves as they wait for the day when they’ll see his smile again.
“Although we lost someone as amazing as Cameron, we got the strongest guardian angel you could ever ask for and I know that he is always going to look out for us and make sure no matter what we’re going to get through it.”
