Consider This: Season of giving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As I was reminded by Andy Williams, via song, on my way to work today, it is the most wonderful time of the year.
But I am reminded of that fact every time I pass by our lobby here at WTOC.
Each year we partner with the Marines and the Eichholz Law Firm to support the Toys for Tots campaign and each year, we set a goal of filling our lobby to the brim with toys that will go to children who otherwise not get any this holiday season.
And once again this year, we more than exceeded our goal with toys and bikes not only filling our lobby, but also lining our hallways.
The generosity of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry is overwhelming.
Another example of that statement was our WTOC Day of Giving at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard a few weeks ago. In just a few short hours our viewers donated nearly 7,000 pounds of food to give to the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Consider this: another annual tradition is my call to imagine if the season of giving became a year-round effort. Imagine if we could find a way to take the spirit we have now and make it a permanent feeling. If we keep our focus on those who need, want and appreciate the occasional helping hand… we may find ourselves in the position of having more who want to help than those who need it.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.