Family Justice Center helping victims of abuse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After several years of planning, grant funding, donations and volunteer efforts, Chatham County officially has a Family Justice Center.
It is a ribbon-cutting years in the making. Right now, if someone were to walk through the doors of the new center, they’d get the help they needed in one spot, rather than bouncing around to several different locations around town.
“We are not trying to re-invent the wheel," said Executive Director Laurel Crawford. "There are plenty of services that are available right now. What we want to do is to make sure that our victims know that those services are available in one central location.”
Laurel Crawford was recently hired as one of two full-time employees at the Family Justice Center.
Crawford is coming from Montgomery, Ala. where she ran the Montgomery Volunteer Lawyers Program, providing all civil legal services to low-income residents.
She explained why she believes in the Family Justice Center’s approach of combining resources for victims of domestic violence all under one roof.
“It reduces the risk that victims actually would back out of prosecuting, or going forward, or leaving the situation that they’re in. So if you provide them with the resources that they need, then they’re less likely to go back to their abuser,” she said.
Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap says the need for the center is evident by looking at the numbers of domestic violence cases in the community in recent years.
“We have had nine domestic violence homicides this year," said District Attorney Meg Heap. "Our hope is just like San Diego when they created and opened a family justice center, saw a dramatic reduction in domestic violence homicides. But even more than that, we have a huge amount of aggravated assaults and strangulations. So our hope is to reduce those numbers.”
All around the new center are signs of the community effort that came together to make it a reality.
In addition to monetary donations and volunteer hours, the Family Justice Center will need some material items. For those, they’ve made a registry at Target.
