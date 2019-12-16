Fire damages 90-year-old church in Baxley

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of a church in Baxley nearly lost their 90-year-old sanctuary to fire Sunday.
First United Methodist Church received heavy smoke damage. Talking to the pastor and church members, they say they’re certainly heartbroken over the damage inside. But they say they feel spared because it could have been much much worse.
Black soot covers the walls of the historic sanctuary. Staff and members looked around in amazement. The fire that started from candles destroyed a table and pulpit. It burned long enough Sunday afternoon to char the pressed tin ceiling.
Church members and staff say they’ll hold normal services in the Family Life Center starting this Friday with a gathering they host for the community. The fire started from advent candles left burning after the service. While they appreciate what remains - such as the priceless stained glass windows - the damage they do have hurts.
“I could just see this whole place just engulfed in smoke. I just closed the door back and cried. It was heartbreaking,” said Pastor Steve Meguiar.
“I was amazed at how dark the church was, how much smoke damage there was," said church member Billy Bowers. "But my next thought was it’s amazing it didn’t get any worse.”
Cleaning crews were already there Monday, working to get the fire’s damage erased.
A city employee spotted the smoke and got help rolling. Emergency crews came and got the fire out. The church’s pastor says the congregation prayed during the morning service for their community’s first responders.
“I’d prayed for the fire department, police department, sheriff’s department, those who serve in this community," said Pastor Steve Meguiar. "And they were the ones that ended up coming yesterday afternoon.”
They’ll meet in the Family Life Center starting this Sunday and continue until they can return here.
“We have a long road ahead of us,” said church member Jimmy Johnson. “But the church community has already begun to rally. People are coming here asking what can they do.”
They also marvel at what survived the fire - from the Christmas tree and its ornaments to this 50-year-old Bible that sat inside the destroyed pulpit.
They say they’ll continue to meet on their regular schedule here on campus. They say the church is not the building where they meet, but the people who meet there.
