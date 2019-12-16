Fire officials say electrical safety important during holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A deadly fire thought to have been caused by extension cords has Savannah fire officials reminding the community of the importance of electrical safety.
"Takes those precautions. Make sure you’re not overloading your surge protectors. Make sure you're not overloading your sockets,” said Victor Joyce, an assistant store manager at Lowe’s.
It's a common mistake during the holidays. Space heaters get turned on and lights go up to decorate the house.
“People keep taking the extension cord and try to run everything they can off of it. And then they run another cord off an extension cord. Sometimes two or three,” Chatham Emergency Services Lt. Carl Sapp said.
But the stacking of extension cords can have deadly consequences. Chatham Emergency Services says being prepared can keep your family safe.
Some of the things you should keep inside the house to protect your family from any dangers this season is having a carbon monoxide detector, a fire extinguisher, and always having a surge protector.
If your family must use extension cords, there are a few things to remember.
"Make sure you're using proper extension cords that aren't frayed and if they are frayed, they need to be discarded."
"If you have extension cords, you put them on different circuits. You can’t keep overloading one plug in your house."
Keeping a surge protector on hand can protect those cords from becoming overloaded and sparking.
"You should always have a surge protector because at least those will pop before anything else."
