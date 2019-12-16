“Georgia Love” group creates care packages for Fort Stewart soldiers

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of Fort Stewart soldiers are overseas for the holidays. Soon, they will get a piece of home.
Darien’s “Georgia Love” group spent all Sunday at the American Legion, putting together care packages for the soldiers.
The packages include items donated by the community, such as: toiletries, granola bars, magazines and letters from local school kids.
The group’s coordinator, Lisa Marie Stephens, said they had 25 volunteers and packed 90 packages.
The care packages will be sent to soldiers in Germany.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.