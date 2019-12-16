HAAF child care center evacuated after unfounded bomb threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A child care center on Hunter Army Airfield was evacuated Monday afternoon after a bomb threat that ended up being unfounded, according to Hunter Army Airfield officials.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Child Development Center #1. Military law enforcement and the Savannah Police Department responded to the building.
After an inspection, the building was deemed safe around 2 p.m. The Child Development Center will stay closed for the remainder of the day.
Officials say the incident has been resolved and no increased threat exists to Hunter Army Airfield or Fort Stewart.
