Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MALL SHOOTING-GEORGIA
Two Georgia teenagers arrested in weekend mall shooting
ATLANTA (AP) — Police say they have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting that wounded one man in a busy suburban Atlanta mall food court in the height of the Christmas shopping season. The Cobb County Police Department said surveillance footage and interviews helped identify the suspects as 18-year-old Zaire Dhanoolal and 19-year-old Joweer Ponce. Officals said Sunday that Dhanoolal was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while Ponce was charged with reckless conduct and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. The shooting happened Saturday and sent shoppers scrambling at the sound of gunfire that police said began with a verbal dispute. Police say 18-year-old Ethan Green was shot in the neck and shoulder area and taken to the hospital for treatment.
SAVANNAH FIRE DEATHS
Officials: Georgia men die in fire caused by extension cords
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Two elderly Georgia men have died in a blaze the Savannah Fire Department believes was caused by improperly used extension cords. The victims of the Sunday morning fire were identified as 81-year-old John Flannel Sr. and 76-year-old Jessie Lee Mallory. The fire department says the men were trapped in the back of the house after fire and heavy smoke engulfed the home. Though fire crews located the men, they were unable to revive them. The fire department says another resident of the home escaped with his girlfriend. Officials say the fire appeared to start where a cell phone charger was plugged into one of several extension cords running beneath a couch in the house.
HOSPITAL TAX CREDIT AUDIT
Report raises concerns about Georgia hospital tax credit
ATLANTA (AP) — A new report is raising concerns about a Georgia program that provides tax credits for donations to rural hospitals in the state that are struggling financially. The report released Wednesday by the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts says the program does not ensure that the neediest hospitals receive the most money. It also warns that contributions could decline because of a change to federal tax rules. The Rural Hospital Tax Credit was established by a state law that took effect in 2017. It allows taxpayers to reduce their state income tax bill by donating to eligible rural hospitals. State Rep. Terry England says the report raises several issues lawmakers will look to address.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTHEAST
Downpours drench Georgia and South Carolina, set records
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rain finally ended in Georgia and South Carolina on Saturday, but not before downpours set records, spilled sewage and flooded some streets. The National Weather Service reports 4.16 inches of rain fell at Columbia Metro Airport on Friday. That not only shattered the previous rainfall record for Dec. 13 of 1.99 inches set in 1953, but became the wettest December day ever recorded in Columbia. Over 48 hours ending Saturday morning, almost 6 inches of rain fell at Daniel Field airport in Augusta, Georgia. A weather observer in Edgefield County, South Carolina, reported 7.04 inches.
MISSING WOMAN-MEMORIAL
Georgia woman missing for 12 years gets memorial service
GUMBRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Family members are saying farewell to a Georgia woman who went missing 12 years ago. Debora Gayle Moody of Ludowici was last seen in December 2007. Investigators got a break in the case last summer when a man serving life in prison in an unrelated slaying confessed to killing Moody. Moody's mother, Melanie Clark, told WSAV-TV a memorial service was planned Saturday at a cemetery in Gumbranch southwest of Savannah. Kenneth Lumpkin confessed to killing Moody in exchange for immunity. He also gave investigators an approximate location for her remains, but they have not been found.
STATUE RELOCATION
Some dispute plan to move Savannah's 'Waving Girl' statue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Some coastal Georgia residents are fighting an effort to relocate an iconic statue. Savannah officials this week approved a plan to move the city's Waving Girl statue, which depicts a woman who greeted ships arriving and departing the city. Maritime interests and a developer want to move the statue from a park to a location closer to the edge of the Savannah River. They say mariners should be able to see it. The statue was moved away from the river during the 1996 Olympics and is now surrounded by trees. But opponents want to keep the statue where it is.
TV REPORTER-SEXUAL BATTERY
Man videotaped slapping reporter's rear on live TV charged
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who was videotaped slapping a female reporter's rear on live TV has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery. Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson confirmed that Thomas Callaway was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the incident involving a TV reporter covering a road race last Saturday. Callaway went to the television station and apologized on camera a few days later. He also said he did not touch the young woman's rear intentionally, but was trying to raise his hand to pat her on the back or shoulder. Callaway's attorney declined comment Friday.