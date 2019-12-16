Managing Holiday Stress

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Do you feel like you are where you need to be during this holiday season? Maybe now is when you’re starting to get stressed out. Don’t worry about that, as we have a few tips for you.
The holidays can one of the best times of the year. A time of year where some choose to reflect on what and who we appreciate. Maybe a time to slow down. Many aren’t able to do that as it can become a big rush trying to get to where they’re going and what they’re buying.
It all starts with our high expectations of how the season is supposed to be. Watch out for expecting too much.
“We have a vision in our head of what the holiday should be, and a lot of times it doesn’t come out that way. I think we should start out without those high expectations. We’re all human beings, things are not going to run perfectly, nor do they have to for everybody to have a great time. Most of the time they are self-imposed, and if they are self-imposed expectations, you can change them anytime as much as you want too,” said Richard Bjarnesen, Geriatric Behavioral Health Director, Hilton Head Hospital.
Bjarnesen also says when it comes to conversations, it’s sometimes best to avoid politics, religion, and finances. Many families have to deal with that difficult relative.
And there are things you can do when you really get stressed out.
“Breathe - just being able when you feel yourself getting tense, to be able to say to yourself, now stop, and take a couple of deep breathes, three deep breathes will stop the action and will relax you. It’s almost impossible not to relax when you deep breathe,” Bjarnesen said.
