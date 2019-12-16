Managing Holiday Stress

“We have a vision in our head of what the holiday should be, and a lot of times it doesn’t come out that way. I think we should start out without those high expectations. We’re all human beings, things are not going to run perfectly, nor do they have to for everybody to have a great time. Most of the time they are self-imposed, and if they are self-imposed expectations, you can change them anytime as much as you want too,” said Richard Bjarnesen, Geriatric Behavioral Health Director, Hilton Head Hospital.