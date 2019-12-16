Monday: Chilly Morning, Mild Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are chilly; in the 40s for the most part. Patchy fog and chilly temperatures are in the forecast through the morning commute.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms to near 70° at noon; peaking in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The forecast remains dry today, but a cold front brings a chance of rain and colder weather later tomorrow.
Temperatures peak in the upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front that blows through during the afternoon with scattered rain.
Much colder air, and a freeze threat, filter in heading into mid-week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.