Police chase in Thunderbolt ends with crashed patrol car

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -A driver is facing charges after a police chase in Thunderbolt led to a crash involving a patrol car.
This happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 80 and Whatley Drive.
Thunderbolt Police Chief Sean Clayton said that a Thunderbolt patrol officer was pursing the driver when they wrecked. A second patrol responding to the scene crashed into the wrecked vehicle.
Both the officer and the driver of the wrecked car are expected to be OK.
