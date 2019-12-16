Public meeting being held to discuss Carver Village Neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah is looking to bring a lot of new development to West Savannah.
Construction of the new arena is underway, and soon more projects could be in the works. But before too much development takes place, the city wants to make sure it protects its historical features in West Savannah, like the Carver Village Neighborhood.
The city and the Historic Carver Village Neighborhood Association will hold a public meeting to discuss the establishment of a conservation district in the neighborhood and let neighbors know about possible property tax exemptions.
The Federal Housing Administration established Carver Village in 1949. It was the first and last segregated neighborhood in the city of Savannah.
Recently, the National Park Service added Carver Village to the National Register of Historic Places. In order to protect the designation, the city wants to create a conservation district over the neighborhood. That way, when new development wants to come in, they can't easily demolish the historic buildings.
“When you think of Savannah, you think of the National Landmark Historic District, like downtown Savannah. But we also have other historic assets in our community, like the Carver Village Neighborhood, and we want to make sure we protect that asset that we have,” said Bridget Lidy, Director of Planning.
The designation also brings special property tax exemptions that neighbors will want to be aware of. You can learn more about those exemptions at a meeting on Monday, Dec. 16. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Carver Village Community Center.
