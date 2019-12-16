Santa Claus visits children’s hospital, Jenkins Athletic Club in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Santa Claus spent time Sunday spreading cheer around Savannah.
The man in red made a stop at the children’s hospital in Savannah for “Cookies with Santa.”
The event included cookies and hot cocoa, a ride on the Polar Express, a bouncy house and crafts.
The hospital's child life manager says she hopes hosting a fun, festive event helps children become less scared if they ever must visit the hospital.
"We really want to partner with the parents and be a true resource for them, so we want them to feel welcomed and excited to come here for our events that we host here on campus,” Child Life Manager Kristen King said.
This was the first “Cookies with Santa” event, but hospital staff say they are planning to make it an annual one.
Santa made another stop in Savannah on Sunday at the Jenkins Athletic Club.
The non-profit has been providing athletic programs and facilities for Savannah's youth since 1933. The organization invited the public to take pictures and eat cookies with Santa.
They also collected donations to help with an upcoming project that even Santa Clause is excited for.
"We’re working to build a new gymnasium. So, we have over 500 kids in our basketball program, and for the young ladies and young boys of Savannah,” celebrity fundraiser Santa said.
