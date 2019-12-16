Savannah police bring holiday cheer to kids at Memorial Health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For so many the holidays are a time to be with family and friends. But for those in the hospital, Christmas may look a little different. The Savannah Police Department is working to change that.
For the past three years, they have teamed up with Memorial Health and Bay Street Blues to bring joy and gifts to children in the hospital.
"It’s a great opportunity for us to come out and spend time, spread some holiday cheer for those who you know maybe a little down in the dumps this time of year,” said Chief Roy Minter, Savannah Police Department.
With their Santa hats on, a sleigh full of toys, and lots of joy Savannah Police Officers went door-to-door ready to cheer up 50 kids at Memorial Hospital’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children's Hospital. Health Care leaders say moments like this make a huge difference in a child's recovery.
"One of the things that we really strive to do is to keep kids up and motivated and going,” said Heather Newsome, administrative director of the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital. “And any type of thing that you can do to brighten their day really enhances their healing all the way around and quite frankly we'll get them out of here sooner, which is what we want."
Londyn Williams has been in the hospital for a week.
“No,” Williams said. “Not fun.”
But she says things changed when she saw the officers walk through her door Monday morning.
“I was happy because usually not a lot of people come in and bring me stuff so I was pretty happy,” Williams said.
Other kids agree with Londyn. They love the gifts which were donated thanks to a fundraiser at Bay Street Blues. They raised a total of $6,000 and will donate to three separate places. Organizers say they love getting to give it all away. And so too do the officers at SPD.
“These guys are awesome to work with,” said Bonnie Walden, co-owner of Bay Street Blues. “They not only risk their lives every day, but they also step up and do so much for the community and it’s an honor to work with them.”
"It's absolutely amazing,” said Assistant Chief Stephenie Price, Savannah Police Department. “And the joy it brings them just to get a little gift to let them know somebody is thinking about them."
Londyn was so excited with her special gift she ripped into her present right away and says Christmas feels a bit brighter now.
