These pop-ups usually include a bar that has been completely transformed into a winter wonderland with fancy festive cocktails. We visited one of those pop-ups, Sippin’ Santa at The Alida Hotel. They transformed the hotel’s trade room into a tropical tiki hut with everything from Kris Kringle Coladas to wrapping paper walls. Alida Beverage Manager Cody Henson says it’s all about creating a unique and new experience, something even those who don’t drink can even appreciate.