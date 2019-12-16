Sippin’ Santa

December 16, 2019 at 12:41 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 12:41 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you scroll through Instagram or Facebook this holiday season, you’ll probably get bombarded with pictures of a trend that’s blowing up right now - holiday-themed cocktail bars.

From New York to Chicago to Atlanta and now Savannah, hundreds of these bars are popping up across the country.

These pop-ups usually include a bar that has been completely transformed into a winter wonderland with fancy festive cocktails. We visited one of those pop-ups, Sippin’ Santa at The Alida Hotel. They transformed the hotel’s trade room into a tropical tiki hut with everything from Kris Kringle Coladas to wrapping paper walls. Alida Beverage Manager Cody Henson says it’s all about creating a unique and new experience, something even those who don’t drink can even appreciate.

Sippin’ Santa Pop-Up at The Alida is open now until Dec. 31st. For more information, click here.

