SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you scroll through Instagram or Facebook this holiday season, you’ll probably get bombarded with pictures of a trend that’s blowing up right now - holiday-themed cocktail bars.
From New York to Chicago to Atlanta and now Savannah, hundreds of these bars are popping up across the country.
These pop-ups usually include a bar that has been completely transformed into a winter wonderland with fancy festive cocktails. We visited one of those pop-ups, Sippin’ Santa at The Alida Hotel. They transformed the hotel’s trade room into a tropical tiki hut with everything from Kris Kringle Coladas to wrapping paper walls. Alida Beverage Manager Cody Henson says it’s all about creating a unique and new experience, something even those who don’t drink can even appreciate.
Sippin’ Santa Pop-Up at The Alida is open now until Dec. 31st. For more information, click here.
