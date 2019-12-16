Three arrested in Savannah drug bust

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three suspects have been arrested after Savannah Police’s Violent Crimes Task Force served a search warrant on the 800 block of Joe Street.
Savannah Police say a stolen firearm, crack cocaine, MDMA, marijuana, multiple scales and more than $2,000 in a plastic bag were all seized in the bust.
The three suspects were all arrested on drug charges on Dec. 14 after the police received tips that drugs were being sold from the home.
Robbie Orr, 39, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance (MDMA), possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., and three counts of possession of a drug-related object.
Alisa Grant, 39, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a drug-related object.
Corey Polite, 35, was charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
