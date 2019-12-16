West Team wins first NAIA Senior Football Classic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The West Team won the inaugural NAIA Senior Football Classic 31-28 in Savannah’s Memorial Stadium Saturday night.
“It was fun. It was a lot of fun. I give our guys a lot of credit, you know, we were down 14-nothing pretty early and they battled back, and, you know, that was our whole thing this week- play hard and have fun and let’s see what happens," said West Head Coach Chris Stuzreim of Rocky Mountain College.
Connor Kaegi, the West quarterback from Ottawa University said he hopes the game becomes an annual tradition.
“I gave it everything I had. I knew I had to come in here and get it done. My senior year didn’t end the way I wanted it to, so my goal was just coming in here, playing as hard as I could. No matter the outcome, just give it everything that I’ve got.”
DeVonte Woods, a defensive back for the West team, also from Rocky Mountain College, said Savannah was a fun experience.
“Like, the practices was fun. I heard the East Side was taking it serious out there. We was just having fun, you know, we was running simple stuff.”
Following the game, the Savannah Sports Council had a fireworks show set to Christmas music.
