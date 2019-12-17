City Council denies proposal for big development in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler city council members denied a proposal for a big development in old town Pooler.
This vote was a year in the making. Some residents have been attending meetings since February in an effort to shut this project down and Monday night the city council voted in their favor.
A big crowd at Pooler’s city council meeting applauded the decision to deny a mixed use development.
The plan included businesses, restaurants, and town homes. The development fell within the cities ordinances for the land.
“Everything that was submitted tonight was exactly what Pooler had asked for so, yes, we are somewhat surprised and the petitioner is somewhat frustrated,” said Harold Yeller, petitioner’s representative.
Residents were more concerned with how a large development impacts their privacy. The developer says they had a plan for that.
“We had an eight foot fence proposed between us. We had landscaping and vegetation proposed between us and the residential,” said Yeller.
People who live nearby were not impressed.
“Absolutelty not," said Joy Aiken who lives on the property line. "Those buildings are three stories high. An eight foot fence would not be adequate.”
Others were concerned the development would force their property to flood any time it rains.
“So that is an issue because with the building ordinance it makes you build up the foundation,” said Cindy Cox who lives on the property line.
The developers disagreed though.
“Something commercial will be going there. We happen to think our proposal was a very good use,” said Yeller.
“I am happy to say the right thing was done here tonight,” said Aiken.
Although city council did deny the request and this is over for now, the developers could come back and sue the city, arguing their plan fell within the established ordinances.
