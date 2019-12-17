Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-17-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area by 8pm. A TORNADO WATCH continues until 7pm. Showers with some storms possible through 7pm. Storms are not expected to be severe but a few may contain very gusty winds. High pressure builds in Wednesday through Friday with dry conditions and much cooler temps. Low pressure will track through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and pass to our south into Monday. Computer models differ on how quickly this will happen but expected a cloudy weekend with a better chance for showers Sunday.