Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-17-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area by 8pm. A TORNADO WATCH continues until 7pm. Showers with some storms possible through 7pm. Storms are not expected to be severe but a few may contain very gusty winds. High pressure builds in Wednesday through Friday with dry conditions and much cooler temps. Low pressure will track through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and pass to our south into Monday. Computer models differ on how quickly this will happen but expected a cloudy weekend with a better chance for showers Sunday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms, highs 71-78.
Tonight will see showers through 8pm with clearing skies after midnight, lows 39-44.
Wednesday will be sunny, breezy and cooler, highs 51-53.
Wednesday night will be clear and cold, lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Thursday will be sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday night will be clear and chilly, lows in the low 30s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the upper 40s.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Sunday night will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, lows mid 50s.
Monday will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.