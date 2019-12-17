Eagles head to Orlando with purpose

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Bowl week is here for the Georgia Southern Eagles.
The blue and white will head to Orlando Tuesday to start the Cure Bowl festivities, and will play Liberty Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles spoke to the media Monday. All of those who spoke mentioned how happy the team is to be in any bowl game, especially after a rough 1-3 start to the season.
But playing in the Cure Bowl makes this week a little more special for players like Rashad Byrd and Jake Edwards. Both are sons of breast cancer survivors.
Edwards’ mother was diagnosed just before Christmas in 2016, meaning he’ll take the field Saturday almost three years to the day of the initial diagnosis. The sixth year offensive lineman says closing out his career in a game that helps raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research feels right.
“She went through it all and beat it. It means the world to me to be able to play in this game for folks that have went through the same thing my mom has," Edwards says. "I know it means the world to her and my family that the last game of my career is being able to represent people that have had breast cancer and that are battling it still and representing my family.”
The Eagles will be going all in on the Cure Bowl’s message and theme, unveiling their special uniform touches Monday on social media.
While there will be plenty of fun to be had in central Florida, head coach Chad Lunsford says his team must remain focused.
“This will be an abnormal week. We’re going to get down there, and I love Statesboro. Statesboro’s a great place, but Orlando is a little bit different from Statesboro. There’s theme parks there, and other kind of stuff we may not have here," Lunsford laughs. "So there’s going to be free time for these guys, but the mindset has to be going to win a football game, going to finish this season off the right way.”
The Eagles will try to do just that Saturday afternoon in Orlando. WTOC is heading to central Florida for Cure Bowl coverage.
