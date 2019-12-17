FARM Bluffton showcase perfect New Year’s celebration dish

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -Chef Brandon Carter with FARM stopped by the Morning Break kitchen to show how to make the perfect dish for any New Year’s celebrations. The ingredients and instructions for his recipe of poached oysters and caviar are below.
INGREDIENTS:
4 Tbsp. unsalted butter
3 cloves garlic, sliced
2 shallots, sliced
½ lb. sunchokes, peeled and small diced
1tsp. salt
2 fresh bay leaves
12 sprigs thyme
1 tsp. lemon zest
2 tsp. lemon juice
2 Tbsp. creme fraiche
8 oysters, shucked, shells reserved
1 oz. caviar
2 cups rock salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Gently melt the butter in a small pot.
2. Add the garlic and shallots. Sweat with no color for about 2 minutes.
3. Add the sunchokes and bay leaves, season with salt and cover. Cook over low heat until the sunchokes are cooked all the way through, about 10 minutes.
4. Remove the pot from the heat and add the thyme and lemon zest. Replace the lid on the pot and let the thyme steep for 10 minutes.
5. Remove the thyme, add the lemon juice and blend the mixture in a blender until it’s smooth.
6. Cool your purée and reserve until you’re ready to cook the oysters.
7. To finish, warm your purée in a small pot. Add the liquor from the oysters to thin the purée and the creme fraiche.
8. Add the oysters to the purée and gently poach until they are plump.
9. Divide the rock salt between four small plates and place two of the reserved shells on each plate.
10. Fill each of the shells with an oyster and some of the purée sauce.
11. Top each of the oysters with caviar and serve.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.