Former New Hampstead star Turner transferring to Hawaii

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Calvin Turner, Jr. is taking a bad situation and turning it into a positive.
The former New Hampstead star was a record setting QB at Jacksonville University until the school suddenly shuttered the football program in early December, leaving Turner without a football home for his senior season.
On Monday, Turner announced he would be playing his final year in paradise for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
Turner won the 2017 Ashley Dearing Award as Chatham County’s most versatile male athlete before becoming an all-conference performer for the Dolphins. He was named the 2019 First Team All-Purpose Back on the Postseason All Pioneer Football League team after leading the Dolphins in rushing for the second straight year. Turner was an honorable mention selection as a sophomore and as a freshman when he played defensive back.
Turner ran for 1,355 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019, while throwing for 794 yards and six touchdowns.
